Monarch Football Feature Story: Joe Joe Headen

With Old Dominion University football practicing on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, ODUSports.com will provide exclusive feature stories and Q&A's throughout spring practice. Today we feature sophomore cornerback, Joe Joe Headen.



Since the start of the Old Dominion football program in 2009, ODU has done nothing but go up in terms of recognition. Two years ago they qualified for the Bahamas Bowl, which was their first bowl game and win. Since then, the program has continue to trend up, including recruiting. One recruit of which is Joe Joe Headen, who was recruited as a three-star recruit by 247 sports before the 2016 season.

The 5-10, 173 pound cornerback, who came out of Bishop McDevitt High School in Pennsylvania, redshirted in 2016 but made a strong impression in 2017. Headen played in all 12 games and started six games during the 2017 season and played so well that he was given a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman team. He finished the season with 36 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a tackle for loss and led the team with six pass breakups.

“It was a great accomplishment. Coming into that season, that was one of my goals, so I’m glad I accomplished that,” Headen stated. “This year I’m trying to get first team All-Conference.”

Headen has had a full load of football throughout his life. His father, Joseph Headen Sr., has been a football coach since before Joe Joe was born. Coming from a family with an extensive football background helped Headen get a head start from his peers when first beginning to play football in the third grade. Headen explained that having his father as a football coach was a great influence on him and assisted him in his football career growing up.

Just as any other athlete does, Headen believes there’s a few things he could improve on as a football player.

“My strength. I need to get a lot stronger. In the weight room we’ve been working really hard and it’s gotten me a lot stronger from last year.”

He also has other goals set for this coming season. “I want to become a leader on and off the field. I also want to just make sure our season goes the way it’s planned and not the way it went last year.”

Outside of football, Headen likes to play basketball and write. He is also majoring in finance and if he doesn’t continue to play football after college, he plans on either becoming an actuary, an accountant or a football coach.

After a strong 2017 campaign, Headen, who will be a redshirt sophomore, is on the right track to continue that success come the 2018 season.