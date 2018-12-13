ODU Travels to No. 25 Syracuse Saturday for Noon Tip

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (7-3) will travel to No. 25 Syracuse (7-2) on Saturday, Dec. 15 for a 12:00 p.m. ET tip at the Carrier Dome. The Monarchs, as well as the Orange enter Saturday’s contest on five-game winning streaks.

HOW TO WATCH:

TV:

-NBC Sports Washington

*COX: 35/1035 (HD)

*DirecTV: 642

*Dish: 445/5424 (HD)

*Verizon: 76/576 (HD)

-FOX Sports South

-Prime Ticket

-Sports Time Ohio

-FOX Sports San Diego

-FOX Sports Wisconsin

-FOX Sports Southwest

STREAM:

-NBCSW App (viewers within the Mid-Atlantic region)

-FOX Sports GO (viewers outside the Mid-Atlantic region)

-ACC Network/ESPN3 (subject to blackout in Mid-Atlantic region)

RADIO

Saturday’s game will air on the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik’s pregame show beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ALL-TIME SERIES

-Saturday afternoon marks the 4th all-time meeting between these two schools.

-Syracuse holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series.

-The two teams last met on 1/30/1981, in game the Orange won, 71-58.

-The schools first met in the ECAC Final in 1977, in a game Cuse won, 67-64.

ODU vs. RANKED TEAMS

Last Played a Ranked Team:

L, 68-62 (OT) vs. No. 10 Louisville (Battle 4 Atlantis) - Nov. 23, 2016

Last Defeated a Ranked Team:

W, 73-67 vs. No. 14 VCU - Nov. 19, 2014

Last Defeated a Ranked Team on the Road:

W, 75-62 at No. 8 Georgetown - Nov. 19, 2006

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Monarchs rank 3rd in the nation for holding teams to 35.8% shooting from the floor for the season. Old Dominion’s also defense ranks 5th in the country for scoring defense, allowing just 56.6 points per game. ODU turns the ball over just 10.5 times per contest, which ranks 16th in the NCAA.

The Monarchs have been led by their two senior captains so far this season, as Ahmad Caver is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Stith is going for 18.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per outing.

ODU IS...

-On a five-game win-streak.

-6-0 at home this season and 3-0 in December.

-7-2 when allowing 69 points or less.

-5-1 when leading at half.

-5-0 when shooting 40% or better from the floor.

-7-1 when scoring 60-79 points.

-7-2 when outrebounding its opponent (has outrebounded opponent in all but one game).

STITH REPEATS AS C-USA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Stith was named the Conference USA Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Over the past five games against Northern Iowa, VCU, JMU, W&M and Fairfield, Stith is averaging 24.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

SYRACUSE

The Orange enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-2 record and on a five-game winning streak. Syracuse’s only two losses came at the hands of Connecticut and Oregon. SU is most recently coming off a 72-71 come from behind victory over Georgetown.

Cuse has been led by Tyus Battle (18.0 ppg), Oshae Brissett (15.6 ppg) and Elijah Hughes (14.2 ppg).

Head coach Jim Boeheim is in the midst of his 43rd season at the helm for Syracuse.